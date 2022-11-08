Dr. Derek Cody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Cody, MD
Overview of Dr. Derek Cody, MD
Dr. Derek Cody, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center.
Dr. Cody's Office Locations
Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons3925 Embassy Pkwy Ste 300, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (234) 231-8847Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cody & his team are amazing. I strongly recommend Dr. Cody for women on the breast cancer journey.
About Dr. Derek Cody, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
