Overview of Dr. Derek Cody, MD

Dr. Derek Cody, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center.



Dr. Cody works at Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.