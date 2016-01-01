Dr. Derek Culnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Culnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Culnan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Derek Culnan, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Merit Health Central.
Dr. Culnan works at
Locations
Joseph M Still Burn Centers Inc1850 Chadwick Dr Ste 1427, Jackson, MS 39204 Directions (706) 863-9595
Joseph M. Still Burn Centers, Inc.3675 J Dewey Gray Cir Ste 300, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 863-9595
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Merit Health Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Derek Culnan, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
- Critical Care Surgery, General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Culnan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Culnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Culnan works at
Dr. Culnan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Culnan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Culnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Culnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.