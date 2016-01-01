See All Critical Care Surgeons in Jackson, MS
Dr. Derek Culnan, MD

Critical Care Surgery
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Derek Culnan, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Merit Health Central.

Dr. Culnan works at Joseph M. Still Burn Centers in Jackson, MS with other offices in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Joseph M Still Burn Centers Inc
    1850 Chadwick Dr Ste 1427, Jackson, MS 39204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 863-9595
    Joseph M. Still Burn Centers, Inc.
    3675 J Dewey Gray Cir Ste 300, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 863-9595

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Merit Health Central

Burn Injuries
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Grafts
Burn Injuries
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Grafts

Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Derek Culnan, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396951620
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Surgery, General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
