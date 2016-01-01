Overview

Dr. Derek Damin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.



Dr. Damin works at Allergy Partners of Louisville in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.