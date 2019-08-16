Dr. Derek Dobalian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobalian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Dobalian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Derek Dobalian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They completed their residency with JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
Dr. Dobalian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dobalian & Miller Mds3816 Woodruff Ave Ste 307, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 420-7670
Hospital Affiliations
- Coast Plaza Hospital
- Los Angeles Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dobalian?
He is wonderful. My Mother and i go together to both of our visits and they help keep us healthy. Worth the wait he is busy, but the staff & Dr DD are the best!!
About Dr. Derek Dobalian, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1235225467
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dobalian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dobalian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dobalian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dobalian works at
Dr. Dobalian speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobalian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobalian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobalian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobalian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.