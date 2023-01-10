Dr. Dombroski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Derek Dombroski, MD
Dr. Derek Dombroski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Fort Worth Orthopedic Trauma Specialists800 5th Ave Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 250-5690
Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The doctor answered all my questions and never acted like he was in a hurry to leave the room.
Orthopedic Surgery
18 years of experience
English
NPI: 1992865869
UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Dombroski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dombroski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
Dr. Dombroski works at
Dr. Dombroski has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Clavicle Fracture, and more.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Dombroski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dombroski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dombroski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.