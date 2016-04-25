Overview

Dr. Derek Dubay, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and UAB Hospital.



Dr. Dubay works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.