Dr. Derek Dubay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Dubay, MD
Overview
Dr. Derek Dubay, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and UAB Hospital.
Dr. Dubay works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dubay?
I cannot praise this man enough! Dr. DuBay is not only top notch as a surgeon, but as a human being. He is kind and compassionate, and genuinely cares for his patients. He explains things to you thoroughly and directly in a way you understand exactly your condition and prognosis. In my case, before transplant, mine was not so good. I would not be alive if it weren't for Dr. DuBay and the transplant team behind him and by the grace of God. Dr. DuBay didn't give up on me!
About Dr. Derek Dubay, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1053584946
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- UAB Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dubay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dubay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dubay using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dubay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dubay works at
Dr. Dubay has seen patients for Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dubay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.