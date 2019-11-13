Overview of Dr. Derek Florek, DPM

Dr. Derek Florek, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center and Sierra View Medical Center.



Dr. Florek works at Flaherty and Florek Foot Care in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.