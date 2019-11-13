Dr. Derek Florek, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Florek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Florek, DPM
Overview of Dr. Derek Florek, DPM
Dr. Derek Florek, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center and Sierra View Medical Center.
Dr. Florek works at
Dr. Florek's Office Locations
-
1
Flaherty Footcare Center2914 W MAIN ST, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 627-2849
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- Sierra View Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I Will forever Be grateful for dr. Florek. He performed calcaneal surgery on my foot after my car accident and some days it seems like i don't even have 6 screws and a plate :)!
About Dr. Derek Florek, DPM
- Podiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750678652
Education & Certifications
- Aria Health
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Weber state university
