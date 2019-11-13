See All Podiatrists in Visalia, CA
Dr. Derek Florek, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (23)
Map Pin Small Visalia, CA
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Derek Florek, DPM

Dr. Derek Florek, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center and Sierra View Medical Center.

Dr. Florek works at Flaherty and Florek Foot Care in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Florek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Flaherty Footcare Center
    2914 W MAIN ST, Visalia, CA 93291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 627-2849

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaweah Health Medical Center
  • Sierra View Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dropfoot
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Benefit Management
    • Benesight
    • Berkshire Life Insurance Company of America
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Broadspire
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Keenan
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Nationwide
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Priority Health
    • Prudential
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • State Farm
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • United American Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wausau Benefits
    • Zenith Administrators Inc
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 13, 2019
    I Will forever Be grateful for dr. Florek. He performed calcaneal surgery on my foot after my car accident and some days it seems like i don't even have 6 screws and a plate :)!
    Ana — Nov 13, 2019
    About Dr. Derek Florek, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750678652
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Aria Health
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Weber state university
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derek Florek, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Florek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Florek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Florek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Florek works at Flaherty and Florek Foot Care in Visalia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Florek’s profile.

    Dr. Florek has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Florek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Florek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Florek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Florek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Florek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

