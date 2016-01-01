See All Urologists in Mankato, MN
Dr. Derek Gearman, MD

Urology
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Mankato, MN
Accepting new patients
Dr. Derek Gearman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mankato, MN. 

Dr. Gearman works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato in Mankato, MN with other offices in New Prague, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gearman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato
    1025 Marsh St, Mankato, MN 56001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 470-4183
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Mayo Clinic Health System - New Prague
    301 2nd St NE, New Prague, MN 56071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 206-5116
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Neurogenic Bladder
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Neurogenic Bladder

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Derek Gearman, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1629485214
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derek Gearman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gearman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gearman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gearman has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gearman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Gearman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gearman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gearman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gearman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

