Dr. Derek Haas, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Derek Haas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Medical City Las Colinas.

Dr. Haas works at Conceive Fertility Center in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Conceive Fertility Center
    6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 100, Irving, TX 75039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 224-0778
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas
  • Medical City Las Colinas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
Endometriosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
Endometriosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders

Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopic Resection of Fibroids and Polyps Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Tubal Adhesion Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Reversal Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 12, 2018
    Dr. Haas has been amazing to work with. He listens to your concerns, answers your questions, and you can tell is on top of your medical history and needs. I’ve been impressed with his knowledge, use of data, and consistency. I would definitely recommend him to any other women with pcos or other fertility issues. He also has been great about making sure you’re all set with what you need befor you leave.
    Ellie — Apr 12, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Derek Haas, MD
    About Dr. Derek Haas, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1447336664
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • Regional Medical Center
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    • Indiana University
