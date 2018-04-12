Dr. Derek Haas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Haas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Derek Haas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Medical City Las Colinas.
Dr. Haas works at
Conceive Fertility Center6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 100, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (214) 224-0778Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Las Colinas
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Haas has been amazing to work with. He listens to your concerns, answers your questions, and you can tell is on top of your medical history and needs. I’ve been impressed with his knowledge, use of data, and consistency. I would definitely recommend him to any other women with pcos or other fertility issues. He also has been great about making sure you’re all set with what you need befor you leave.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447336664
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Regional Medical Center
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana University
Dr. Haas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haas works at
Dr. Haas speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Haas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.