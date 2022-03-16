Overview of Dr. Derek Handzo, DO

Dr. Derek Handzo, DO is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI.



Dr. Handzo works at Lakeshore Ear, Nose & Throat Center in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Rochester, MI and Macomb, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Sinusitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.