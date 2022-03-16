Dr. Derek Handzo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Handzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Handzo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Derek Handzo, DO
Dr. Derek Handzo, DO is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI.
Dr. Handzo's Office Locations
Lakeshore Ear, Nose & Throat Center11080 Hall Rd Ste A, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (586) 254-7200
Lakeshore Ent. Center1202 Walton Blvd Ste 201, Rochester, MI 48307 Directions (248) 652-0044
- 3 17900 23 Mile Rd Ste 203, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (586) 286-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Handzo was friendly, easy to talk to and knowledgeable. He walked me through the steps of what was going to happen or feel like and during the appt asked of any concerns or questions. So grateful to have found a doctor that makes an appt at ease. An addition, I love that he wore a mask with clear opening so I can see his lips if I couldn’t hear. Thanks for being so accommodating!
About Dr. Derek Handzo, DO
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English
- 1114122165
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Handzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Handzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Handzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Handzo has seen patients for Deafness, Sinusitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Handzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Handzo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Handzo.
