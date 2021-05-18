Overview of Dr. Derek Helton, MD

Dr. Derek Helton, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Tri-city Medical Center and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Helton works at UC San Diego Cancer Center in Vista, CA with other offices in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.