Dr. Derek Helton, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Tri-city Medical Center and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
UC San Diego Cancer Center910 Sycamore Ave Ste 370, Vista, CA 92081 Directions
UCSD Cancer Center1200 Garden View Rd Ste 200, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Tri-city Medical Center
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Sharp Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Everyone in Dr. Hilton’s office is friendly, knowledgeable and helpful. The nurses always remember you, talk to you, make you feel welcome and wanted. Dr Helton makes sure you get any information needed and always makes sure to ask if you have questions, always leaving feeling you are welcome and cared about. I am so blessed to have them for my team!
- Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801992839
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Dr. Helton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Helton using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Helton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Helton speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Helton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helton.
