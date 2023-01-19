Dr. Derek Hewitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hewitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Hewitt, MD
Overview of Dr. Derek Hewitt, MD
Dr. Derek Hewitt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Verde Valley Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hewitt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hewitt's Office Locations
-
1
Prescott Ear Nose & Throat Pllc1125 W IRON SPRINGS RD, Prescott, AZ 86305 Directions (928) 778-9190
Hospital Affiliations
- Verde Valley Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hewitt?
Dr. Hewitt explained in excellent understandable detail, the answers to questions I had about sinus issues and sleep apnea. He laid out options for my decision. I would trust him for further procedures.
About Dr. Derek Hewitt, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1083718266
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hewitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hewitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hewitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hewitt works at
Dr. Hewitt has seen patients for Ear Ache, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hewitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hewitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hewitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hewitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hewitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.