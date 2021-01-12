Overview of Dr. Derek Holland, MD

Dr. Derek Holland, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Holland works at Tennessee Oncology in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.