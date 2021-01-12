Dr. Derek Holland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Holland, MD
Overview of Dr. Derek Holland, MD
Dr. Derek Holland, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.
Tennessee Oncology2200 E 3rd St Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 648-2388
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Holland was the only doctor who was able to treat me effectively during a recent medical emergency. Several others tried and failed. His humor and bedside manner are excellent.
About Dr. Derek Holland, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1487603817
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- UT Southwestern Med Ctr
- UT Southwestern Med Ctr
- Wash U, School of Medicine
Dr. Holland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holland has seen patients for Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Holland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holland.
