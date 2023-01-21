Dr. Derek Jenkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Jenkins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
University Orthopedics Inc1 Kettle Point Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 453-9032Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
East Greenwich1598 S County Trl Ste 100, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 453-9032
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Dartmouth Medical School
- Dartmouth College
Dr. Jenkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
