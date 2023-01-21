Overview of Dr. Derek Jenkins, MD

Dr. Derek Jenkins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Jenkins works at University Orthopedics Inc in East Providence, RI with other offices in East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.