Overview of Dr. Derek Jimenez, MD

Dr. Derek Jimenez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra (PUCMM), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Andalusia Health, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital and Healthmark Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jimenez works at Renalus Center For Kidney Care in Fort Walton Beach, FL with other offices in Andalusia, AL and Crestview, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.