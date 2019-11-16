Overview

Dr. Derek Johnson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.



Dr. Johnson works at Fairfax Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Clinic in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.