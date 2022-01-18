Overview of Dr. Derek Johnson, MD

Dr. Derek Johnson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College - Human Medicine and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Meridian Orthopedic & Spine in Parker, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.