Dr. Derek Johnson, MD
Dr. Derek Johnson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College - Human Medicine and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.
Catholic Health Initiatives Colorado9949 S Oswego St Ste 200, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (303) 925-4750
- Parker Adventist Hospital
He did my right knee replacement 8-5-15 and left knee replacement 4-20-16. Both experiences were absolutely perfect, worked my tail off post surgery and have not looked back. 5 Stars
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Colorado Joint Replacement
- Grand Rapids Medical Education & Research Center
- Michigan State University College - Human Medicine
- Central Michigan University
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
