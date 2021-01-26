Dr. Derek Kaznoski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaznoski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Kaznoski, MD
Dr. Derek Kaznoski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center.
Woman and Child, PC1178 Shepherdstown Rd, Martinsburg, WV 25404 Directions (304) 264-9332
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am so thankful to have found Dr. Kaznoski! Very kind and easy to talk to. He was highly recommended to me by several friends for his medical expertise. He did a through exam that was not rushed. I appreciate all of the little niceties too, such as a real robe instead of a paper drape.
About Dr. Derek Kaznoski, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mem Health University Med Center
- Charleston Area Medical Center, Women and Children's Hospital
- West Virginia University
- Duke University
