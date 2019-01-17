See All Neurologists in Jackson, MS
Dr. Derek Letort, MD

Neurology
2.7 (7)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Derek Letort, MD

Dr. Derek Letort, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Letort works at Baptist Medical Clinic Northtwn in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Essential Tremor and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Letort's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Neurological Associates
    1200 N State St Ste 420, Jackson, MS 39202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 355-3353

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Merit Health Biloxi
  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Essential Tremor
Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Essential Tremor
Tremor

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Derek Letort, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023202272
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derek Letort, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Letort is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Letort has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Letort has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Letort works at Baptist Medical Clinic Northtwn in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Dr. Letort’s profile.

    Dr. Letort has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Essential Tremor and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Letort on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Letort. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Letort.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Letort, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Letort appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

