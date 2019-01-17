Overview of Dr. Derek Letort, MD

Dr. Derek Letort, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Letort works at Baptist Medical Clinic Northtwn in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Essential Tremor and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.