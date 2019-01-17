Dr. Derek Letort, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Letort is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Letort, MD
Overview of Dr. Derek Letort, MD
Dr. Derek Letort, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Letort works at
Dr. Letort's Office Locations
Baptist Neurological Associates1200 N State St Ste 420, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 355-3353
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Biloxi
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Letort?
Dr. Letort was very friendly and thorough. He showed interest in every detail concerning my symptoms and asked a lot of questions. The visit was not rushed...he took time to discuss and explain his assessment of my health condition. He is customer focused and clearly concerned about his patient’s medical needs. I would definitely recommend him to others who are seeking a neurological assessment.
About Dr. Derek Letort, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1023202272
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Letort has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Letort accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Letort has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Letort has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Essential Tremor and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Letort on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Letort. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Letort.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Letort, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Letort appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.