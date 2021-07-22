Overview

Dr. Derek Lewis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Lewis works at Arkansas Pediatric Dentistry in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.