Overview of Dr. Derek Ley, DPM

Dr. Derek Ley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Ley works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.