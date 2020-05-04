Overview of Dr. Derek Libby, DO

Dr. Derek Libby, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Libby works at Derek Libby DO in Portland, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.