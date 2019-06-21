See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Derek Lou, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (57)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Derek Lou, MD

Dr. Derek Lou, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Lou works at Derek Lou in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lou's Office Locations

    Lou Plastic Surgery
    1201 N Dairy Ashford Rd Ste 117, Houston, TX 77079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 932-7290
    Fondren Orthopedic Group L.l.p.
    915 Gessner Rd Ste 470, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 932-7290

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Adult Acne
Age Spots
Autoimmune Diseases
Adult Acne
Age Spots
Autoimmune Diseases

Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 21, 2019
    Excellent! Very kind and considerate! Informative!
    — Jun 21, 2019
    About Dr. Derek Lou, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana University Hospital
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • Harvard University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derek Lou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lou accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lou speaks Chinese and Spanish.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Lou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

