Dr. Derek McCrae, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Derek McCrae, MD
Dr. Derek McCrae, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. McCrae works at
Dr. McCrae's Office Locations
1
Long Beach Pediatric Clinic2880 Atlantic Ave Ste 170, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 492-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Derek McCrae, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1881812402
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Oakland
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCrae has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCrae accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCrae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McCrae. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCrae.
