Dr. McHaffie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Derek McHaffie, MD
Overview of Dr. Derek McHaffie, MD
Dr. Derek McHaffie, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. McHaffie's Office Locations
Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte125 Queens Rd Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2354
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Derek McHaffie, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1982640173
Education & Certifications
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McHaffie accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McHaffie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
