Dr. Derek Meeks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Derek Meeks, MD
Dr. Derek Meeks, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meeks' Office Locations
- 1 7200 Cambridge St Ste 8B, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-2500
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
I have seen Dr Derek Meeks several times in the past 2-3 years and have him as my primary care physician (PCP). I give him the highest rating because he is sincerely interested in my health concerns, listens well, very patient and takes adequate time to hear my issues, provides a clear diagnosis and remedies, responds quickly to my emails, and is really nice person. Plus I really like the entire Baylor organization and have excellent medical care in several of their departments.
About Dr. Derek Meeks, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1245509231
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meeks accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meeks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Meeks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meeks.
