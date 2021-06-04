Overview of Dr. Derek Miller, DO

Dr. Derek Miller, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Joplin, MO. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West, Freeman Neosho Hospital and Mercy Hospital Carthage.



Dr. Miller works at Freeman Midwest Orthopaedic Sgy in Joplin, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Steroid Injection and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.