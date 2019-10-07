Dr. Derek Murphy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Murphy, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Community Hospital North, IU Health Methodist Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Doctors Direct, LLC13578 E 131ST ST, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 863-0830
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- Community Hospital North
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Murphy is very personable and thorough... I highly recommend him as a doctor!
About Dr. Derek Murphy, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.