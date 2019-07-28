Overview

Dr. Derek Muse, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center and St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Muse works at Highland Family Practice&Dnstry in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.