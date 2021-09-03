Dr. Derek Norman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Norman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Derek Norman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Atoka County Medical Center, Mcalester Regional Health Center and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Norman works at
Locations
Oklahoma Cardiovascular Associates4050 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 608-3800Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 2 721 S George Nigh Expy Ste A, McAlester, OK 74501 Directions (918) 421-6834
Hospital Affiliations
- Atoka County Medical Center
- Mcalester Regional Health Center
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Norman?
Excellent services! Very attentive and informed us to to exactly what he would be doing. Extremely pleased with the exceptional care and treatment by Dr Norman and the entire OHH staff!
About Dr. Derek Norman, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1376683573
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norman has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Norman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.