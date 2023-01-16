Overview of Dr. Derek Ohlstein, MD

Dr. Derek Ohlstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.



Dr. Ohlstein works at St. Lucie Eye Associates in Port St Lucie, FL with other offices in Vero Beach, FL and Fort Pierce, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.