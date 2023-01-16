Dr. Derek Ohlstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ohlstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Ohlstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Derek Ohlstein, MD
Dr. Derek Ohlstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
Dr. Ohlstein works at
Dr. Ohlstein's Office Locations
Saint Lucie Eye Associates1302 Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 340-2929Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Center For Advanced Eye Care3500 US Highway 1, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 299-1404
Surgery Center1715 Se Tiffany Ave, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 905-3422
St. Lucie Eye Associates2201 S 10th St, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 461-5660
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ohlstein is an exceptional eye surgeon. He explains your options and is not pushy. His staff are all very professional and kind. I am so happy with the results of my cataract surgery. It is wonderful to be able to see clearly again without the need of glasses. The procedure was painless and quick. I would not hesitate to recommend him.
About Dr. Derek Ohlstein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1295960946
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida, Gainesville
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ohlstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ohlstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ohlstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ohlstein has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ohlstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ohlstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ohlstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ohlstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ohlstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.