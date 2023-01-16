See All Ophthalmologists in Port St Lucie, FL
Dr. Derek Ohlstein, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Derek Ohlstein, MD

Dr. Derek Ohlstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.

Dr. Ohlstein works at St. Lucie Eye Associates in Port St Lucie, FL with other offices in Vero Beach, FL and Fort Pierce, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ohlstein's Office Locations

    Saint Lucie Eye Associates
    1302 Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 340-2929
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Center For Advanced Eye Care
    3500 US Highway 1, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 299-1404
    Surgery Center
    1715 Se Tiffany Ave, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 905-3422
    St. Lucie Eye Associates
    2201 S 10th St, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 461-5660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Stye
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 16, 2023
    Dr. Ohlstein is an exceptional eye surgeon. He explains your options and is not pushy. His staff are all very professional and kind. I am so happy with the results of my cataract surgery. It is wonderful to be able to see clearly again without the need of glasses. The procedure was painless and quick. I would not hesitate to recommend him.
    Barbara Y — Jan 16, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Derek Ohlstein, MD
    About Dr. Derek Ohlstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295960946
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Florida, Gainesville
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derek Ohlstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ohlstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ohlstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ohlstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ohlstein has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ohlstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ohlstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ohlstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ohlstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ohlstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

