Overview of Dr. Derek Olson, DO

Dr. Derek Olson, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kentwood, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Presence Saint Francis Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.