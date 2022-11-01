Overview of Dr. Derek Papp, MD

Dr. Derek Papp, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Md and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital and Mariners Hospital.



Dr. Papp works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.