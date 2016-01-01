Overview

Dr. Derek Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Patel works at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.