Dr. Derek Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Derek Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Locations
Moores Cancer Center3855 Health Sciences Dr, La Jolla, CA 92093 Directions (858) 657-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Derek Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Calif San Francisco
- U Calif San Francisco
- University of California School of Medicine - Davis
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
