Dr. Derek Paul, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (26)
Map Pin Small Vero Beach, FL
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Derek Paul, MD

Dr. Derek Paul, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.

Dr. Paul works at Derek K Paul MD in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Port Placements or Replacements and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Paul's Office Locations

    Indian River Surgical Associates LLC
    3735 11th Cir Ste 101, Vero Beach, FL 32960 (772) 569-5660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
  • Sebastian River Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 04, 2021
    Dr. Paul is an amazing surgeon. He not only has amazing credentials and skills he listens to his patients and actually cares! Having recently moved to the area from Boston MA I was very concerned about finding a surgeon quickly after my recent ER experience. My husband saw his name and excellent education and wonderful reviews. We made an appointment and met with him. Surgery has been done and I am good as new. Thank you! He is truly a gift and we are so glad to have Dr Paul in our medical life.
    Brenda Donovan — Jun 04, 2021
    About Dr. Derek Paul, MD

    General Surgery
    32 years of experience
    English
    1518905801
    Education & Certifications

    Mt Sinai
    NEW YORK MED COLL
    University of Miami
