Dr. Derek Pendarvis, MD
Overview of Dr. Derek Pendarvis, MD
Dr. Derek Pendarvis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Pendarvis works at
Dr. Pendarvis' Office Locations
Department of General Surgery - Gainesville705 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 285, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 536-2323
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pendarvis is young, sharp, knowledgeable, communicative and personable. Pain following surgery was minimal compared to my acquaintances' experiences with the same procedure. Follow-up was very satisfactory. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Derek Pendarvis, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Clemson University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pendarvis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pendarvis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pendarvis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pendarvis works at
Dr. Pendarvis has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pendarvis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Pendarvis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pendarvis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pendarvis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pendarvis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.