Overview of Dr. Derek Phan, MD

Dr. Derek Phan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Phan works at Office in Westminster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.