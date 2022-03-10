See All Plastic Surgeons in Spring Hill, FL
Dr. Derek Polecritti, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Spring Hill, FL
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Derek Polecritti, DO

Dr. Derek Polecritti, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.

Dr. Polecritti works at The Julian Institute of Plastic Surgery in Spring Hill, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Polecritti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Julian Institute of Plastic Surgery Pllc
    10429 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill, FL 34608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 605-0942
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Cancer

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 10, 2022
    Dr. Derek Polecritti performed upper Blepharoplasty on both my eyes lids. He provides a clear explanation, listens to your questions and makes time to ensure you are comfortable and confident. He did a beautiful job and I couldn’t be more satisfied.
    Meg — Mar 10, 2022
    About Dr. Derek Polecritti, DO

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derek Polecritti, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polecritti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Polecritti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Polecritti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Polecritti works at The Julian Institute of Plastic Surgery in Spring Hill, FL. View the full address on Dr. Polecritti’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Polecritti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polecritti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polecritti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polecritti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

