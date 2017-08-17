Overview of Dr. Derek Powell, MD

Dr. Derek Powell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center West.



Dr. Powell works at Trinity Medical Center East in Steubenville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.