See All Urologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Derek Prabharasuth, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Derek Prabharasuth, MD

Urology
4.8 (85)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Derek Prabharasuth, MD

Dr. Derek Prabharasuth, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.

Dr. Prabharasuth works at HCA Florida Kendall Urology in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Varicocele and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Prabharasuth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Kendall Urology
    11760 SW 40th St Ste 301, Miami, FL 33175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 563-8574
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett
  • Piedmont Eastside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Varicocele
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Polyuria
Varicocele
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Complex Penile Surgery Chevron Icon
Cystoscopy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hematuria-Related Anemia Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Treatment Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lower Urinary Tract Syndrome Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Non-Functional Adrenal Mass Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Prabharasuth?

    Mar 11, 2021
    Everyone in this office is so incredibly nice and patient. From the phone to in-person, they are super-nice and accommodating. I really can't say enough good things about them. They were especially nice to my 83-year old dad and treated him with kindness and respect. The doctor is also very nice, asked all the right questions and was very clear in his communication. Great experience! The only downside was the waiting room. I think the wait-time was a little long, but average for most doctors. I know they are restricted by Covid, but it seems like they could fit a few more chairs. Luckily someone got up so my dad could sit. If you are young and healthy, be prepared to stand or wait in the hall.
    B Baldwin — Mar 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Derek Prabharasuth, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Derek Prabharasuth, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Prabharasuth to family and friends

    Dr. Prabharasuth's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Prabharasuth

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Derek Prabharasuth, MD.

    About Dr. Derek Prabharasuth, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164846986
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • City Of Hope Hospital|City of Hope Natl Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Vincent Hosp &amp;amp; Med Ctr|St. Vincent's Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • State University Of New York Downstate|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derek Prabharasuth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prabharasuth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prabharasuth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prabharasuth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prabharasuth works at HCA Florida Kendall Urology in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Prabharasuth’s profile.

    Dr. Prabharasuth has seen patients for Polyuria, Varicocele and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prabharasuth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Prabharasuth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prabharasuth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prabharasuth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prabharasuth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Derek Prabharasuth, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.