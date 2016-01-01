Overview

Dr. Derek Richardson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Richardson works at Oak Street Health Greensboro in Greensboro, NC with other offices in Greenville, NC and USAF Academy, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.