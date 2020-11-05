See All Cardiologists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Derek Rodrigues, MD

Cardiology
4.6 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Derek Rodrigues, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They graduated from St Mary's Hospital/Imperial College Of Medicine University Of London and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Rodrigues works at Puget Sound Physicians in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Overlake Medical Center
    1035 116th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 451-4141
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Overlake Internal Medicine Associates P.s
    1135 116th Ave NE Ste 600, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 454-2656
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Supraventricular Tachycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Heart Disease
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • America's Health Insurance Plans
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Asuris Northwest Health
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Group
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Health Payors Organization
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Heritage Provider Network
    • Humana
    • Indiana Health Network
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Washington State
    • Medicare
    • Moda Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health Network
    • Value Options
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rodrigues?

    Nov 05, 2020
    He’s kept me alive for at least ten years now.
    — Nov 05, 2020
    About Dr. Derek Rodrigues, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194736041
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Medical Centers
    Residency
    • Johs Hopkins Medical Institutions
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions|St Mary's Hospital, University Of London
    Medical Education
    • St Mary's Hospital/Imperial College Of Medicine University Of London
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derek Rodrigues, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodrigues is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodrigues has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodrigues works at Puget Sound Physicians in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Rodrigues’s profile.

    Dr. Rodrigues has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodrigues on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodrigues. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodrigues.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodrigues, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodrigues appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

