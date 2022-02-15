Dr. Derek Santiago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santiago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Santiago, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Derek Santiago, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clark, NJ. They completed their residency with New York Presbyterian-Columbia
Dr. Santiago works at
Locations
Morristown Cardiology Associates, P.A - Clark Office100 Commerce Pl, Clark, NJ 07066 Directions (973) 292-1020Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Morristown Cardiology Associates, P.A.435 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 292-1020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Santiago?
Dr. Santiago is a wonderful doctor who listens to you and will spend the time needed during your appointment to go over all of your concerns. The office staff is amazing and I have never had to wait for my appointment. He has been my cardiologist for 4 years now and I am so happy that someone referred him to me!
About Dr. Derek Santiago, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian-Columbia
- North Shore University Hospital
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santiago accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santiago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santiago has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santiago on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Santiago. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santiago.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santiago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santiago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.