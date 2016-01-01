Dr. Derek Schneickert, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneickert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Schneickert, DDS
Overview
Dr. Derek Schneickert, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Joplin, MO.
Dr. Schneickert works at
Locations
-
1
My Dentist1411 S RANGE LINE RD, Joplin, MO 64801 Directions (417) 218-8279Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schneickert?
About Dr. Derek Schneickert, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1881210144
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneickert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneickert accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schneickert using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schneickert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneickert works at
Dr. Schneickert has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneickert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneickert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneickert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.