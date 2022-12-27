Overview of Dr. Derek Shadid, MD

Dr. Derek Shadid, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Shadid works at Shadid Plastic Surgery Associates in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.