Overview of Dr. Derek Slovak, DPM

Dr. Derek Slovak, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.



Dr. Slovak works at Mountain Spring Podiatry, Haymarket, VA in Mooresville, NC with other offices in Huntersville, NC and Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.