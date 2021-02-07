See All Podiatric Surgeons in Mooresville, NC
Dr. Derek Slovak, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.7 (73)
Map Pin Small Mooresville, NC
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Derek Slovak, DPM

Dr. Derek Slovak, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

Dr. Slovak works at Mountain Spring Podiatry, Haymarket, VA in Mooresville, NC with other offices in Huntersville, NC and Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Slovak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Foot and Ankle
    206 Joe Knox Ave Ste D, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 235-0474
  2. 2
    Carolina Foot and Ankle
    16419 Northcross Dr Ste A, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 987-9585
  3. 3
    Carolina Foot and Ankle of Huntersville Charlotte
    10310 Couloak Dr, Charlotte, NC 28216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Injury
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot Fracture
Foot Injuries
Foot Sprain
Fracture
Fracture Care
Heel Pain
Heel Spur
Ingrown Toenail
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
Wound Care and Management
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    Feb 07, 2021
    Dr. Slovak has been treating me for nerve and toe problems. He has the best bedside manner I have ever seen. He is attentive and professional and shows great concern for my problems. He is trustworthy and kind. I would recommend him to anyone who asks about footcare.
    Myra Hunt — Feb 07, 2021
    About Dr. Derek Slovak, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821250408
    Education & Certifications

    • Inova Fairfax Hospital
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Slovak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slovak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Slovak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slovak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slovak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slovak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

