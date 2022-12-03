Dr. Derek Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Derek Smith, MD
Dr. Derek Smith, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norwich, CT. They completed their fellowship with BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1 Towne Park Plz Ste 4, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-1433
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group190 Universal Dr N # 101, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 224-5990
- 3 190 Universal Dr N, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 224-5990
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner, had reviewed my records and tests before he got in the room and then asked ME which issue was most important and where I wanted to start. He spent the time going over additional questions and things that might be increasing my migraines (1 of 4 topics). He was wonderful and I was terrified to go back to this office as the neurosurgeon I met with before Dr Smiths appointment was the exact opposite with no sense of humor when talking through a potentially very serious condition. Was focused on telling me all the things wrong with me that made it impossible for hi. To fix my issues. But Not Dr Smith. He did as much as he could to help!! I’m a fan!
About Dr. Derek Smith, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1407869019
Education & Certifications
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- The New York Hospital, Cornell
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.