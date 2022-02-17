Dr. Derek Stringham, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stringham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Stringham, DMD
Overview
Dr. Derek Stringham, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Round Rock, TX.
Dr. Stringham works at
Locations
Gattis School Road Dental3733 Gattis School Rd, Round Rock, TX 78664 Directions (512) 634-8831Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stringham?
Genuinely caring and concerned about patients. He explained things thoroughly and gave time for questions
About Dr. Derek Stringham, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1831611698
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stringham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stringham accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stringham using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stringham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stringham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stringham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stringham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stringham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.