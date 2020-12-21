Overview

Dr. Derek Sun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Sun works at DQS Cardiac/Vascular Services in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Cardiomyopathy and Hypertrophic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.