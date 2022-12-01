Dr. Derek Taggard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taggard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Taggard, MD
Overview of Dr. Derek Taggard, MD
Dr. Derek Taggard, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Clovis, CA. They completed their residency with University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
Dr. Taggard works at
Dr. Taggard's Office Locations
Community Spine and Neurosurgery782 Medical Center Dr E Ste 205, Clovis, CA 93611 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I couldn't walk for two months without excruciating pain from my butt to my toes. I am an active 64 year old woman with a huge garden, ebay store, am the pesto queen and zinnia lady. Primary physician ordered xrays which landed me at Emergency for an MRI. MRI indicated a neurologist was needed. A neurologist! A quick dip in Google I selected Dt Taggart. He fund a blockage in my spinal column as well two slipped discs.
About Dr. Derek Taggard, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1548242589
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taggard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taggard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taggard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taggard has seen patients for Broken Neck, Neuroplasty, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taggard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Taggard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taggard.
