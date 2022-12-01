Overview of Dr. Derek Taggard, MD

Dr. Derek Taggard, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Clovis, CA. They completed their residency with University Iowa Hosps And Clinics



Dr. Taggard works at Community Spine and Neurosurgery in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Neck, Neuroplasty, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.